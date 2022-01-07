Odisha Fire Service Adjudged India’s Best Fire Service

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Fire Service has been adjudged as the ‘Best Fire Service’ at the all-India level.

The award was announced during the 15th International Fire Show “Fire India-2021” held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida from 2nd to 4th December 2021.

The event was organised by the Institution of Fire Engineers.

The Certificate of Merit awarded to Odisha Fire Service as ‘Best Fire Service-2021’ by the Institution of Fire Engineers (India) was in recognition of high standards and continuing excellence in Fire Fighting and Rescue during cyclones and floods in the State and various places in India, said an official press release.