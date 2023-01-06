Odisha Finance Minister Holds Pre-Budget Consultations

Bhubaneswar: Like previous years, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday chaired the Pre-Budget consultations with various sections of the society like experts and representatives of traders and industrialists and farmers and sought their views.

It was held in two sessions from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The first session was attended by former Finance Ministers, former Finance Secretaries, and senior Officers of the Reserve Bank of India and NABARD.

Similarly, in the second session, field experts, representatives of traders and industrialists, agricultural experts, labour union representatives, environmentalists, handicraft artisans and handloom weavers, columnists and NGO representatives participated and put forth their well thought out views.

The Officers of Finance Department and the experts of Centre of Excellence in Fiscal Policy and Taxation (CEFT) present in the meeting had carefully taken note of the valuable opinions and suggestions of all the invitees. All these feedbacks would be considered and forwarded to the concerned Administrative Departments for consideration while formulating of the Annual Budget for the year 2023-24.