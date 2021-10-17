Odisha Finalises Senior & Junior Women’s Teams For 11th Hockey India National Championships

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has finalised the senior and junior women’s teams for the upcoming 11th Hockey India National Championships 2021.

While the Junior Women’s National Hockey Championship will be held in Simdega, Jharkhand from 20th to 29th October, the Senior Women’s National Hockey Tournament will be held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh from 21st to 31st of this month.

The 18-member teams are fully ready for the respective events, said Dilip Tirkey, Chairman of the Adhoc Committee of Odisha Hockey.

Asmita Barla will be leading the senior women’s team while Jyoti Chatri has been selected as the captain of the junior women’s team.

Paolina Surin has been appointed as the manager of the senior women’s team while Lajrus Barla will be the coach. For the junior team, Sushama Nanda and Kalucharan Choudhary have been appointed as manager and coach respectively.

On Sunday, Tirkey and Joint Secretary of Sports Department Shailendra Kumar Jena gave away the jersey and other materials to the players who have been practicing for the National event over the past two weeks at the Kalinga Stadium.