Odisha: Final Electoral Rolls For 2022 Published

Bhubaneswar: Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, with respect to the publication of Final Electoral Roll with qualifying date as 01.01.2022 has been published today after completion of the Summary Revision. The Final Electoral Rolls, 2022 has been uploaded in the website of CEO Odisha website w.w.w.ceoorissa.nic.in. All can view the status of their electoral entries by visiting “view Final Electoral Rolls, 2022” in the webpage.

In toto 18,65,570 claims and objections were received during the period. Out of this 12,02,101 (64.44%) were received online and 6,63,469 (35.56%) were received offline. Sri Sushil Kumar Lohani, Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha informed that the Final Electoral Rolls, 2022 have been published in the offices of all the 58 EROs-cum-Sub-Collectors and 37,606 polling Stations of the State. During the Special Summary Revision, 9,50,789 new electors have been enrolled in Electoral Rolls. 3,82,601 names have been deleted from the Electoral Rolls and correction of electors records of 3,82,601 electors have been done.

Chief Electoral Officer, Sri Lohani further intimated that while there were 4,10,076 electors in age group of 18-19 in the Final Electoral Rolls, 2021 this has been increased to 5,23,774 in the Final Electoral Rolls, 2022. Total electors in the State as per the Final Electoral Rolls, 2022 is 3,29,83,643 out of which 1,67,96,603 are male electors, 1,61,83,835 are woman electors and 3025 electors belong to Third Gender category. Total electors in the Final Electoral Rolls of 2021 was 3,25,52,202. As such, there has been increase of 4,31,441 electors in the current electoral Rolls, 2022.

CEO, Odisha further informed that there has been qualitative improvement in the purity of Electoral rolls after Special Summary Revision, 2022. For example, the number of non-photo electors which was earlier 3,38,458 has come down to 84,694. Similarly, gender ratio of the electors in the Electoral Roll has increased from 958 to 964.

The major highlight of Special Summary Revision, 2022 is the substantial increase in receipt of On-line applications from 7% in Summary Revision, 2021 to 66.44% during the current Revision.

Another voter friendly intervention by Election Commission of India this year is the introduction of free of cost door delivery of EPIC through Speed Post in Specially designed envelopes. An MoU has been signed with the Department of Posts in this regard.

There is a facility for downloading e-EPICs by the newly registered voters having unique Mobile number which has not been used by any other voter. The citizen can do it by logging in to www.nvsp.in portal and clicking on e-EPIC download.

CEO, Odisha, Sri Lohani further informed that Revision of Electoral Roll is now an on-going process. A voter can apply for addition, deletion or correction of his/her name in the Electoral Roll through outthe year. Application can be filed through Voter Helpline Mobile App, www.nvsp.in portal in the online mode or by contacting concerned Booth Level Officers (BLOs).