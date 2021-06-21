Odisha fights COVID: Campaign mode vaccination begins

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has set a target to vaccinate over 3 lakh people per day from Monday onwards. The State government has drawn up a blueprint to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive on a campaign mode.

Under the revised strategy of COVID 19 Vaccination drive, the State government has decided to expand the 18-44 years and above 45 years vaccination drive in all blocks and Urban Local Bodies from 21 June in a campaign mode and completely consume available stocks from the central and State supply within shortest possible time.

Reportedly, at least 5 sessions are being planned in each block, 5 sessions in each Notified Area Councils, 10 sessions in each Municipality and at least 20 in each Municipal Corporations. Additional sessions can also be planned as per need. The district authorities can plan for both online and on-site sessions based on feasibility. At the same time, the beneficiaries already due for 2nd dose shall be mobilized to ensure timely vaccination