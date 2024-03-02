Odisha FC Women’s Team Secure Convincing 4-0 Victory Against Sethu FC

The Odisha FC women’s team returned to their winning form with a commanding 4-0 victory over Sethu FC with a clean sheet at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday. The goals came from Win (4’), Indumathi (23’), and Pyari (60’) and (78’)

Odisha FC displayed their dominance early in the game when Win Theingi Tun delivered a precise cross into the box, but Pyari couldn’t control her touch. The Kalinga Warrior took an early lead as Win swiftly regained possession and scored with a magnificent chip over the keeper in the 4th minute. OFC 1- 0 SFC

Indumathi Kathiresan doubled the lead for the Kalinga Warriors in the 23rd minute with a powerful strike from outside the box, finding the bottom corner of the net. OFC 2-1 SFC

In the 60th minute, Pyari showcased her skill with a swift turn and a clinical finish after receiving a pass from Sanju, making it 3-0 in favor of Odisha FC.

Sethu FC tried to claw their way back into the game, but goalkeeper Shreya Hooda made a crucial double save in the 70th minute to maintain OFC’s clean sheet.

Pyari sealed the victory for Odisha FC in the 78th minute, capitalizing on a rebound and slotting the ball into the net after her initial shot was saved by the goalkeeper. OFC 4-0 SFC

Despite late efforts from Sanju in the 82nd minute, Odisha FC maintained their lead until the final whistle, securing a dominant win.

With this impressive victory, the Odisha FC women’s team will face Hops FC at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi on March 8th, 2024.