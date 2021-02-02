Odisha FC terminates Coach Stuart Baxter’s contract for ‘rape’ remark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach Stuart Baxter’s contract with immediate effect. The club had appointed Baxter in June.

Baxter during a post match interview had said that one of players will have to rape someone or be raped to get a penalty after the 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim, Goa on Monday.

Club officials said that interim Coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Baxter has a cumulative coaching experience of more than 25 years.

The former manager of the South African national side and England U-19 team was roped in by the Odisha FC for a period of two years.

Apart from South Africa, he was also the Head Coach of Finland senior team and had managed many professional clubs in Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Japan and South Africa.