Odisha FC signs historic deal with India Business Group

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Football Club has just signed a historic deal with British-based India Business Group (IBG) to cement further commercial relationships between India and the UK. The memo of understanding (MOU) means both the club and IBG will work towards better health, social and economic benefits for Odisha’s diverse communities.

“This is truly exciting for India and UK relations,” said IBG’s chair, Professor Lord Patel of Bradford. “We know the success of the IPL (Indian Premier League), and the soccer league has huge ambitions to mirror that. Odisha’s at the forefront of those efforts.

“India is a sport-loving nation, and by working with clubs like Watford FC and having legends from Spain on-side, this is Odisha FC’s message of intent.

“But never forget that football is a global business, and communities will thrive when business deals are struck to benefit them.

Lord Patel, a former vice-president of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), believes this new connection will create opportunities.

“We know that sport is a universal way of helping people,” he continued. “It’s great for mental and physical health, but it’s also been shown to find, nurture and produce talented individuals and teams.

“If one person, in one team, in one club succeeds, then we’ve seen how business, politicians and economists get behind them to ensure greater fiscal, community and societal success.”

“Soccer is more than just two rival teams battling to win a game,” OFC’s Club President Mr Raj Athwal said. “We only have to look at Manchester United and England star, Marcus Rashford, to know footballers do great things for their communities in which they are invested.

Odisha’s reputation in investing in sport is well-known. It was the first state in India to sponsor the men’s and women’s national hockey teams. The state’s political leaders are behind Odisha FC’s ambitious plans.

The vision of the state’s Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik, has helped the state to start a model of partnership and high-performance centres that has drawn national attention. The Chief Minister always says, “Sports for youth, youth for future”. And, under his leadership, the sports department of the state government has worked hard to create a positive ecosystem for the growth and development of different sporting disciplines across the state.

Mr R Vineel Krishna, special secretary to Odisha’s Chief Minister and commissioner – cum – secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha said, “I am glad to know about the partnership between Odisha FC and India Business Group. Odisha has an attractive investor policy, and we would welcome the potential investors to the State. The State Government will facilitate the investment as per the current policy.”

For several years, IBG has been bringing UK and Indian businesses together, creating successful partnerships which it believes it will emulate in Odisha.

“Odisha Football Club is thrilled to have signed this strategic partnership with the UK-based India Business Group,” said owner, Dr Anil Sharma, founder and chief executive of GMS.

That enthusiasm is shared by the UK government in India.

Mr Nick Low, British deputy high commissioner to east and northeast India said, “The UK-India relationship has entered a transformative decade that will see much deeper and broader cooperation on areas that matter to both nations.

Odisha is famed for its mineral deposits and finding ancient treasure troves. Now it is planning to discover new diamonds, this time in the shape of future soccer stars. Odisha FC has promised to invest in its communities, organising open trials, football camps and outreach work for boys and girls. Its football academy will offer them professional training, education and social skills.

“If I’ve learnt one thing during my extensive experience in this beautiful game it is that through the core pillars of nutrition, mental health, gender equality and exercise, we will support and educate the diverse communities within Odisha,” said Mr Athwal.