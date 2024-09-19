Punjab FC will play their first home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season as they welcome Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi both teams will be looking to secure a vital win in this clash on Friday, September 20, at 7:30 pm IST.

Punjab FC began their campaign with an injury time winner in a 2-1 result against Kerala Blasters FC, whereas Odisha FC faced a 3-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC at home. Punjab FC, however, have been dealt with an issue with striker Luka Majcen ruled out for the coming 6-8 weeks due to injury.

Punjab FC is yet to register a win against Odisha FC, having lost both their encounters in the 2023-24 season.

Odisha FC’s Away Struggles:

Odisha FC is winless in their last five away games in the ISL , including losing their last three matches. Failing to win this game would set a record for their longest winless run away from home in ISL history.

Punjab FC’s Home Advantage:

Punjab FC will be aiming for back-to-back home victories for the first time in the ISL after finishing their 2023-24 season with a commanding 4-1 win over East Bengal FC. That win also marked their biggest margin of victory in the competition.

Coach Corner

“Luka is a great example for young players”

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis praised Majcen for his impactful cameo after coming off the bench in Kochi, with the forward securing a goal and an assist. Their adjustment without the Slovenian in the setup will play a big role in shaping their start of the season.

“Luka is the captain of this team and a leader. He’s a great player but I have to say more about his personality. He didn’t complain about being on the bench but he realised that I might start with (Mushaga) Bakenga. He’s a great example for the young players who sometimes keep their head down and feel angry or disappointed because you don’t start them or you don’t get them on the bench,” Dilmperis said.

“We need to analyse a lot of things”

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that the team needs to improve and be loyal to their style of play to overcome their defeat against the Marina Machans. He said that improvements on several aspects are necessary for them to be competitive in the ISL in this season.

“We need to learn and improve, starting with myself as the coach. We need to analyse many things, but the players need to put their focus on the next game. We need to improve a lot of things if we want to be competitive and secure top positions in the ISL,” Lobera said.

Key Player Stats and Milestones:

Punjab FC’s Filip Mrzljak is one of only three players to score an injury time winner on their ISL debut, alongside Simao (2015) and Alaeddine Ajaraie (2024). He can become only the ninth player to find the back of the net in each of their first two ISL matches, if he ends up netting against Odisha FC.

debut, alongside Simao (2015) and Alaeddine Ajaraie (2024). He can become only the ninth player to find the back of the net in each of their first two matches, if he ends up netting against Odisha FC. Sergio Lobera is four goals away from becoming the first manager to oversee 200 goals in ISL history. His teams have scored 196 goals, 22 more than the next best tally under Antonio Lopez Habas (174).

history. His teams have scored 196 goals, 22 more than the next best tally under Antonio Lopez Habas (174). Odisha FC will bank on Diego Mauricio to be efficient upfront. He is particularly lethal from the spot, having converted 10 penalties in the ISL , which is the second-most besides his teammate Roy Krishna (17). Incidentally, both of them had scored in their loss against the Marina Machans last week.

