Odisha FC head coach urges players to focus on small details to outclass ATK Mohun Bagan

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau has urged his players to focus on the small details that will help them win their upcoming game as his side squares off against ATK Mohun Bagan in matchweek 11 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Being the only team in the league to have a 100% home win record this season, winning all four of their home games so far, the Kalinga Warriors stand a strong contention to make it to the playoffs for the first time in the club’s history.

Gombau expects a tough game from the Kolkata side and wants his team to show the same character as they did in the previous game against FC Goa in order to win the game and keep their home record intact.

The Spaniard also provided fresh updates on Saul Crespo’s injury, the possibilities of his side making it to the top six, and a lot more as he attended the official pre-match press conference alongside forward Jerry Mawihmingthanga ahead of the ATK Mohun Bagan match.