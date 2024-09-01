Odisha FC create history, Advance to Group Stage in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League, Ex-CM Naveen extends congratulations

Bhubaneswar: On a momentous occasion, former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Odisha FC Women’s Team for their outstanding performance and scripting history by becoming the first Indian club to qualify for the group stage of the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25. May the team continue to shine and bring glory for the state and the country.

Odisha FC etched their name in history by becoming the first Indian club to qualify for the group stage of the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25. The team secured this monumental achievement with a gritty 2-1 victory over Etihad Club of Jordan in their final Group B match, showcasing resilience and determination on the international stage.

With this historic win, Odisha FC finishes at the top of Group B, securing a perfect six points from two matches. Their achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian football, as they advance to the group stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League. They are the only club from SAFF region, who has managed to qualify for the group stages. Odisha FC will now prepare to face Urawa Red Diamond Ladies from Japan, Ho Chi Minh City FC from Vietnam, and Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football from Taiwan in Group C, where they will continue their journey on Asia’s grandest stage.