Odisha FC announces new sponsor Kiba Inu for ongoing Hero ISL

January: Odisha FC is delighted to announce cryptocurrency coin Kiba Inu as a new sponsor for the rest of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League season. Kiba Inu’s distinctive branding will feature prominently on the chest of Odisha FC’s first-team players.

A cryptocurrency coin aiming to revolutionise the sector’s industry by combining a wide range of crypto utilities with community drive and passion, Kiba Inu is backed up by an array of applications created by its own team of developers. Some of these include Kiba swap, the in-house dex; Kiba bridge, a network bridge unifying the blockchains; Kiba Gains, a portfolio tracker; Kiba Charts, analytical tools to study price action; Kiba Forno, a market-wide token tracker; and Kiba HP, a honeypot-identifying tool to help investors stay safe.

Mr. Yash Chugh, Commercial Manager, Odisha FC said, “Cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance are some of the latest markets that have garnered attention in recent years, and they represent a huge potential area to grow business. We are proud to partner with Kiba, one of the most innovative and engaging companies within this sector, for the rest of the season and we hope this can be the first step of a long-term partnership.”

A Spokesman of Kiba Inu expressed, “We are excited for what the future holds, we are working tirelessly on building our brand and bringing new features to the space, we are currently working on a Play-to-Earn gaming metaverse, a collection of NFT’s, a launchpad for other tokens and much more in development. We are looking forward to proudly partner with Odisha FC.”

Odisha FC Club President Mr. Raj Athwal is also delighted to welcome Kiba Inu as the new sponsor of the Bhubaneswar-based Club.