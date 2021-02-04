Odisha FC announces Gerald Peyton as interim head coach

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC has announced assistant coach Gerald Peyton as the interim head coach till the end of the ongoing seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL).

Speaking on the recent development, Peyton said, “I have agreed to become the Odisha FC Interim Head Coach for the rest of the games, we have six games left. I am going to go with a lot of hard work that’s been done already by myself and Stuart (Baxter). I am going to carry on and try and win as many games as possible with the young players, with the team that we have and the way we have been playing.”

“My job is to make sure that we show fight, resolve, and pride every time we step onto that pitch. Hopefully, we can give the fans a lot of good things to be proud of as we have been grateful for their support so far,” he further added.