Odisha Family Pays Tribute To Pet Dog, Vows To Build Animal Hospital In Its Honor

Khordha: In a touching incident, a family in Odisha’s Khordha district performed all rites per Hindu customs after its death to pay tribute to their pet dog.

The family of Chandra Shekhar Mahapatra from Khordha Gandhi Padia bid farewell to their pet dog ‘Gulupapa’ who served the family for 14 years.

“I have no children of my own. He was my son and lived with me for 14 years. His presence had brought a child-like atmosphere into the family. His death left us heartbroken,” Basanti Mahapatra said as tears rolled down her eyes.

“He was just one month old when I brought him home. My family members first saw him through an Ad by a man in Bhubaneswar. So, we decided to adopt it,’ Basanti’s husband, Chandra Shekhar Mahapatra, said remembering their beloved son.

“His unconditional love inspired us and filled us with so much love that we started falling in love with street dogs and cows and caring for them,” he added.

“We as a family now want to spread the love he bestowed upon us. To honor him, we will open a hospital for animals,” said a heartbroken Chandra Shekhar.