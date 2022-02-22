Odisha Fake Doctor’s Sister Detained For Questioning In Fraud Case

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police (CP) today detained the sister of fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain, who is accused of duping several women of lakhs of rupees after marrying them, for interrogation.

According to reports, a special team of the CP conducted a raid at a house in Ishwarpur and later brought his sister Rashmita Beura to Bhubaneswar for interrogation.

It is pertinent to mention that on February 14, the CP had arrested Ramesh from a rented house in Khandagiri area here for allegedly duping 17 women of lakhs of rupees after marrying them impersonating himself as a doctor.

Following this, a case has been registered against him at the Mahila police station under Sections 498 (A), 419, 468, 471 and 494 of the IPC.