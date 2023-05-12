Odisha extends validity of OTET

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday made a big announcement regarding the validity of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET).

As per reports, the State government has extended the validity period of OTET qualifying certificates for lifetime. The decision is seen as a major relief for the candidates applying for the elementary school teacher posts.

“The candidates once qualified in OTET will be now eligible to appear in recruitments to be held in future for engagement of Teachers in elementary cadre,” tweeted CMO.

As per official sources, the validity has now been extended from seven years to lifetime.

This implies that all candidates once qualified in OTET will be eligible to appear in recruitments for engagement of teachers in the elementary cadre.