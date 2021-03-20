Odisha Extends Validity Of Learner’s License Till June 30

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) today extended the validity of Learner’s License (LL), which had expired since 18.03.2020 or would expire, till June 30.

In a tweet, the State Transport Authority (STA) stated, “Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19, large number of persons holding learner’s license (LL) are still waiting to appear for the DL test.”

In view of the above, the learner’s license which has expired since 18.03.2020 or would expire till 30.6.2021, such learner’s license will be treated as valid till 30.6.2021, tweeted the STA.

