Odisha Extends State Food Security Scheme By 5 Years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced the extension of the State Food Security Scheme by five years.

For the implementation of the scheme for the next five years, the State Government will spend Rs 1,250 crore at the rate of Rs 250 crore per year.

Notably, around 9.97 lakh persons from 3.14 lakh families in the state have been receiving 5 kg rice per month free of cost.

With the new extension of the scheme, the beneficiaries will get free rice till December 31, 2028.