Odisha Excise Dept Bags 20th Computer Society Of India, Special Interest Group On E-Governance Award

Bhubaneswar: e-Abkari computerization of State Excise, Government of Odisha has been selected for the award of recognition under the project category for the 20th Computer Society of India, Special Interest Group on e-Governance Award.

A team of Officers shall participate and receive the prestigious award in a one-day event full of e-Governance track sessions at Netaji Subhash University of Technology, New Delhi on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Computer Society of India is a non-profit society and the Computer Society of India, Special Interest Group on e-Governance Award is organised by them each year. The Award has been presented to Excise Department for computerization and IT initiatives.

It is pertinent to mention that in tune with 5T initiatives of Govt. of Odisha, Excise Department has switched over to the digital workplace “eAbkari” with the technical support of NIC since 2019-20 developing and implementing more than 30 online modules like e-Lottery, Instant issue & renewal of Excise Licenses, Brand Label Registrations with 100% online payment, DPR, CCIS, SIR and mobile app development for tracking of raid spots and excise shops etc. as on date bringing transparent, hassles free, real-time, seamless and timely service delivery eliminating physical touch points, reducing discretion and providing faceless service at door steps. This has led to proper monitoring and strengthening of enforcement activities, curbing of illicit & spurious liquor, timely service delivery at different levels, proper supply chain management with the regulation of production and manufacture and above all, change of public perception and transformation in the Department.

This year the Excise Department has bagged the prestigious Digital India Gold Award for ease of doing business and the Hon’ble President of India has conferred the Award on 7th January 2023. Further, the Department has bagged Skoch Award for ICT Intervention.

This year a record 50,028 cases have been detected till January against that of 33064 in the last year till January with an increase of 51%. Further, 1,459 cases have been detected under NDPS Act this year till January against 646 cases in the last year during the same period with an increase of 126%.