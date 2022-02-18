Odisha EOW Freezes Rs 17 Bank Deposits Of Sambandh Finserve

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch has frozen over Rs 17 crore bank deposits of Sambandh Finserv accumulated through various fraudulent means.

The action comes in connection with a police case filed against the Sambandh Finserv in December last year in which the NBFC was accused of fraudulently availing loan to the tune of Rs. 5 crores on the basis of forged documents.

The EOW found that Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd. represented through its MD Deepak Kindo, had fraudulently raised funds of more than Rs. 100 crores from different investors/ lenders.

While Deepak was arrested as the main perpetrator of the fraud, his wife, Amrita Kindo had fraudulently raised funds of more than Rs. 100 crores from different investors/ lenders in a similar manner.

Sambandh Finserve had reportedly defrauded some of the major companies including Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd. (the complainant company), DCB Bank, SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), BOPA PTE Ltd. (a Singapore based Company) and DIA Vikash Capital Pvt. Ltd. etc., without using it for the purpose it was availed.

Amrita Kindo, has also been arrested on charges of misappropriating a considerable amount by way of diverting the amount to her business account.