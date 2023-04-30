Odisha EOW Arrests Three Persons From Gaziabad For Cheating People Through Online Ponzi Scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) OF Odisha Crime Branch arrested three persons in Gaziabad, UP for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of giving extra income through digital marketing.

The accused persons identified as Sachin Pal, Ankush Singh and Kuldeep were brought to Odisha on transit remand after being produced in a local court. They will be produced before Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar, officials said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by one Parthasarathi Pattnaik against a digital marketing channel registered as www.r46.in. The channel was cheating people in the name of giving extra income through digital marketing.

After receiving a whatsapp message the above named Parthasarathi Pattnaik came in contact with a person who induced him to create an account in the above website and also to purchase items virtually on the website for which he would be getting some lucrative commission of 15% to 20% on the product price.

Being induced, he invested Rs.6.5 Lakhs through this website, and his total commission along with invested amount was being reflected as Rs.7.31 lakhs in the wallet of the website. But, when he wanted to withdraw the amount, the same was not allowed.

It was later found that the fraudsters have developed the fake website i.e. www.r46.in for digital marketing and used to contact the general public through whatsapp inducing them to log in the website for extra income in way of commission.

During investigation, the probe team found the website www.r46.in is a fake one being managed from outside the country.

The EOW said accused Sachin Pal and Ankush Singh are B-Com graduate. Kuldeep, who is an agent of the fraudsters having the educational qualification of M.C.A, used to hire the bank accounts to further hand over those to the fraudsters operating from Rajasthan for the illegal channelization of money for a monthly remuneration of Rs.30,000/- .

During investigation, the mobile phones of the accused persons containing many incriminating materials have been seized.