Odisha: EOW arrests 2 persons on charges of over Rs 2.5 crore fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly siphoning fund of Rs 2.45 crore belonging to the Odisha Government.

The accused have been identified as Subas Ghising Giri and Saiyed Shahbaaz Naqvi.

EOW, with the help of Keonjhar district police and Barrackpore Commissionerate Police of West Bengal, arrested accused Subas Ghising Giri on March 24 from Barangar, Barrackpur, West Bengal. On being arrested, he was produced before the ACJM, Barrackpore Court, 24 Pragana, Kolkata on March 25 and was brought to Odisha on the strength of transit remand. He was produced before the Court of JMFC, Barbil on March 26.

Saiyed Shahbaaz Naqvi, a native of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has also been arrested and produced before the court of JMFC, Barbil today.

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Executive Officer, Barbil Municipality, Barbil on the allegation of fraudulent and unauthorised transfer of Rs 2,45,60,800 from their official account maintained with Bank of Baroda, Barbil by forging the cheques and the signature of the complainant.

Investigation of the case revealed that the official account of Barbil Municipality is maintained with Bank of Baroda, Barbil and the authorized signatory of the account is the Executive Officer of Barbil Municipality. Abhisek Panda is presently working as the Executive Officer, and for any debit transaction from the accounts, his signature is required.

However, on March 16 and 21, the accused persons in criminal conspiracy with others had managed to transfer/ withdraw Rs 2,45,60,800 from the account by forging the Bank Cheques and the signature of Panda.

Both the accused persons are a part of a well-organised fraud racket. The two were running a mule account being an active part of the conspiracy. They had already withdrawn part of the embezzled money but were nabbed before withdrawing the rest amount. They used to get 15% of the amount for operating the mule account.

The mastermind of the racket has been identified and efforts were on to arrest them. During investigation, an amount of Rs 1.15 crore out of the fraudulent transferred amount has been located and frozen.