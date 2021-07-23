Odisha: “Environmental Studies And Disaster Management” Mandatory In +3 Courses

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Minister, Arun Sahoo, informed that Environmental Studies and Disaster Management will now be a mandatory subject for +3 first year students across the State.

Sahoo said a model syllabus has already been created for the on-going examination reforms.

Sahoo said the new curriculum will be implemented from the current academic session.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a meeting with his Council of Ministers in May this year had resolved to make ‘disaster and pandemic preparedness’ a part of the curriculum in schools and colleges.