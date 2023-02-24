Odisha Enhances Agriculture Budget by 21%, Rs.24,829 Cr Allotted for FY 23-24

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has proposed a budgetary allocation of Rs.24,829 crore under the Agriculture Budget, 2023-24.
Odisha Finance Minister on Friday presented the Agriculture Budget for the financial year 2023-24, which is 21% more than last year’s provision and 3 times of the Budget Estimate for 2016-17.
Key highlights of Agriculture Budget:
- Provision of Rs.2,000 crore as revolving fund to be utilised for paddy procurement operations besides the borrowings by OSCSC.
- Rs 1,879 crore of direct benefit transfers under KALIA Scheme.
- Rs.497 crore under the Odisha Millet Mission for promotion of the climate resilient and nutritionally rich crops.
- Rs.166 crore as grants to OUAT for agricultural research, education, and infrastructure, which is more than five times of Budget allocation in 2019-20.
- Rs.381 crore under Horticulture Development Programme to stimulate an array of activities for the promotion of horticultural crops and holistic growth of the horticulture sector.
- Rs.121 crore under National Horticulture Mission for integrated development of horticulture.
- Rs.388 crore towards subsidy for capital investment for the establishment of commercial agri-enterprises & for popularization of agricultural implements and diesel pump sets.
- Rs.250 crore under Soura Jalanidhi for bringing more area under assured irrigation
- Rs.45 crore as State Incentive for Micro irrigation.
- Rs.306 crore under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).
- Rs.52 crore provided to support Farmers’ Producers Organisations (FPOs) in the production, aggregation, storage, processing, distribution, and marketing of agriculture and allied sector resources for sustainable development.
- Rs.836 crore towards Interest Subsidy/Subvention on farm loan
- Rs.30 crore towards financial support to Cooperative Institutions and Rs.150 crore towards equity support to Cooperative Banks
- ₹200 crore of interest free loan for procurement of fertilisers and seeds.
- Corpus Fund of Rs.100 crore for Odisha State Co-operatives Marketing Federation Ltd. towards procurement of non-paddy crops.
- Rs.600 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for crop insurance for farmers.
- Rs.1,769 crore to Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department.
- Rs.143 crore for Intensive Aquaculture and Inland Fisheries Development.
- Rs.210 crore for Mukhya Mantri Maschya Jibi Kalyan Yojana to benefit 50,000 fishers including 11,000 WSHGs directly and more than 1 lakh fishers with indirect employment generation.
- Rs.220 crore provided for renovation and up-gradation of Government Fish Farms.
- Provision of Rs.20 crore for dredging of Devi River mouth of Astaranga and Mahanadi River mouth Paradeep.
- Outlay of Rs.180 crore under the scheme ‘Blue Revolution’ for integrated development & management of fisheries.
- Provision of Rs.157 crore under Poultry Development scheme.
- Rs.20 crore to provide support to existing Goushalas/ construction of new Goushalas in urban and semi-urban areas.
- Rs.120 crore under the scheme ‘Rashtriya Pashudhan Vikash Yojana-White Revolution’ for the development of dairy and livestock management.
- Rs.267 crore under Livestock Health and Disease Control programme during 2023-24.
- Rs.194 crore for infrastructure support and veterinary service delivery during 2023-24 for strengthening and modernization of Veterinary Hospitals and Dispensaries
