Odisha Energy Dept urges OERC not to hike electricity tariff for FY 2022-23

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Energy Department has requested the Odisha State Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) not to hike the electricity tariff for the Financial Year 2022-23.

The Energy Department took to Twitter to inform that during the hearing of the ARR of GRIDCO Odisha by OERC today, the Commission has been urged not to increase the retail tariff for FY 2022-23 and take into account the surplus revenue of the Power Distribution companies (DISCOMs) during the current year.

The OERC has also been requested not to pass any orders that affect the commercial viability of GRIDCO as the State’s long term energy security and development is dependent on the operational viability of the State-owned Corporation.

“The OERC was requested to direct the DISCOMs to bring down the ATC losses faster so that consumers get the benefit of low tariff. The Commission was urged to do away with the rebate on Intra-state transmission and wheeling charges on RE power that doesn’t benefit industries at large,” read another tweet of the Energy department.