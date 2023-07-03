Odisha emerges victorious over Tamil Nadu with a 4-0 win, secures place in quarter finals

Rourkela: Hockey Odisha triumphed on Monday, in a spectacular victory that saw them overcome the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-0 at the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023.

The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium pulsed with excitement as goals from Prathiba Ekka (9’), Rambha Kujur (16’), Ashima Rout (29’) and Puja Sahoo (58’) secured Odisha’s place in the semi-final.

Proceedings kicked off with Odisha in the driver’s seat, dominating possession and moving the ball with laser-like precision. Pratibha Ekka (9’) continued her sublime form as she broke the deadlock early in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hockey Odisha tripled their lead, with crucial goals from Rambha Kujur (16’) and Ashima Rout (29’) before halftime.

Despite an exciting third quarter, the scores remained unchanged.

In the fourth quarter, Puja Sahoo (58’) found the back of the net, to complete a comprehensive victory for Odisha.

Speaking on the victory, Head Coach Edgar Mascarenhas commended his team on two consecutive victories, “We have been very hard and are thrilled with the result, looking forward to the next game and we hope to keep the momentum going.”

This victory guarantees Odisha a place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, July 4th where they will take on Chhattisgarh Hockey for a spot in the semi-finals.