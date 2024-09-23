New Delhi: The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) successfully concluded World Food India 2024, with Odisha emerging as a key highlight for its exceptional display of diverse food products, innovative technologies, and significant investment opportunities.

The event, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, brought together manufacturers, producers, food processors, buyers, investors, policymakers, and global organizations, offering a comprehensive platform for collaboration across the food industry.

World Food India 2024 featured a diverse range of activities, including exhibitions, conferences, thematic knowledge sessions, buyer-seller meetings for B2B engagements, as well as B2G and G2G meetings, and CEO roundtable discussions. Odisha’s Pavilion, led by the Government of Odisha, with Palladium as the Knowledge Partner, stood out as one of the major attractions, captivating visitors with its vibrant representation of the state’s rich cultural heritage. Shri D Prasanth Kumar Reddy, IAS, Director of Industries, Odisha, inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion and interacted with exhibitors, expressing appreciation for the contributions made by local entrepreneurs and their high-quality food products. As part of the event, the Odisha Government hosted a dedicated session titled “Unlocking the Flavour of Odisha: Opportunities in Food Processing.” The session, moderated by Shri Bibhuti Bhusana Dash (IOFS, Special Secretary to Government, MSME Department, Govt. of Odisha), featured a distinguished panel that included: Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Gokulananda Mallik (Minister of MSME Dept., Govt. of Odisha), Shri D. Prasanth Kumar Reddy, IAS, Director of Industries, Odisha), Shri Amit Patjoshi (CEO, Palladium India), Prof. Pravat Kumar Roul (Vice Chancellor, OUAT, Bhubaneswar), Shri Kamlesh Mishra (President, Odisha Seafood Exporters Association). The panel discussion emphasized Odisha’s growth potential in food processing and highlighted its strategic role as an investment hub in the sector.

World Food India 2024 provided a global platform for businesses to network, collaborate, and explore new avenues for growth. Odisha’s active participation underscored the state’s leadership in the food processing industry, positioning it as a preferred destination for investments.

“Key pillars such as facilitation, infrastructure, financing, market access, and entrepreneurship are critical to the development of the food sector. The Government of Odisha plays a pivotal role across these verticals. Both the Central and State Governments continue to support the sector through policy initiatives and schemes for the promotion and sustenance of MSMEs, including food processing units. In addition, MSME multi-product parks are being established in all districts to meet the infrastructure needs of the sector,” said Shri Gokulananda Mallik, Minister of MSME, Government of Odisha. “We are grateful to the Government of Odisha for making Palladium their trusted partner to support the growth of MSMEs in food processing. As Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India, we are keen to take this partnership forward and contribute to its economic growth,” said Amit Patjoshi, CEO, Palladium India.