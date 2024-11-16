The Final of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship saw Hockey Association of Odisha emerge victorious over Hockey Haryana to claim the championship title.

Meanwhile, in the clash for Third Place, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Manipur Hockey, rounding off an intense final day of competition at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, in Chennai.

In a thrilling final, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana, 5-1.Rajat Akash Tirkey (11’) seized an early opportunity to give Hockey Association of Odisha the lead, scoring from close range after a clever move from Sudeep Chirmako inside the box. Pratap Lakra (39) then doubled the lead in the third quarter, converting a Penalty Stroke. In the fourth quarter, Shilanand Lakra (48’, 57’, 60’) scored three goals in the span of 12 minutes to ensure victory for Hockey Association of Odisha. Meanwhile, Joginder Singh (55’) scored a consolatory goal for Hockey Haryana in the final minutes of the game.

In the clash for Third place, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Manipur Hockey, 2-1. Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s Captain, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (6’) broke the deadlock in the first quarter. A precise long ball from Rajkumar Pal found Iktidar Ishrat who squared it to Lalit Kumar Upadhyay for a quick tap in. Deep in the third quarter, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (43′) found the equaliser for Manipur Hockey as a result of a Penalty Corner. In the final quarter, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, reclaimed the lead when Rajkumar Pal (54’) burst through the right flank with silky stickwork and found the back of the net to secure the victory for Uttar Pradesh.