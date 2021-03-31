Odisha: Elephant Found Dead In Athagarh Forest

Athagarh: The carcass of a female elephant was found at Ranibania reserve forest under Khutnuni range in Athagarh forest division in the Cuttack district.

Sources said, the jumbo, aged about 45 years, died around 8-10 days ago.

The forest department officials rushed to the spot after getting information and seized the carcass. Though the exact cause behind the death of the tusker is yet to be ascertained, forest department suspect viral infection behind the death of the animal.

Earlier, in November last year, the carcass of a tusker was recovered from Ghumaghasua hill forest under the Khuntuni range in Cuttack.