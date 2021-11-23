Odisha Electronics Policy 2021 Gets Cabinet Nod; Check Key Highlights

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Odisha Electronics Policy 2021 conceptualised to stimulate the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry in the state.

According to a press release from Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) Department, an Apex Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary will be formed to monitor the Policy implementation with regard to its target and objectives.

Besides, the Odisha Computer Applications Centre (OCAC), on behalf of the E&IT Department, will be responsible for day-to-day monitoring of various activities under this policy. This scheme will remain in force until 31st March 2026 or till substituted by another scheme.

The policy aims to position Odisha as an attractive destination for the Electronics industry by providing a congenial, industry-friendly and proactive industrial climate with class-leading infrastructure, supporting facilities and policy initiatives. These, coupled with a skilled workforce would create a favourable ecosystem for the growth and development of the Electronics industry in Odisha.

The Odisha Electronics Policy 2021 aspires to promote excellence and innovation in the Electronics sector and significantly augment the availability of stoned manpower with a special focus on fostering a culture of research, innovation and entrepreneurship by building an ecosystem of interlinked Academia-Industry-Professional-Leaders. The policy also aims to give emphasis on MSME enterprises as the growth drivers of the economy

Check Out Key Highlights:-