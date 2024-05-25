Odisha Elections 2024 Phase III: 7.43% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

Bhubaneswar: Amid tight security, polling started at 7 AM for 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday. As per the EC, 7.43% of voting was recorded till 9 AM.

Highest: Keonjhar (8.74%)

Lowest: Bhubaneswar (6.65%)

The polling will be held in as many as six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies across the State. A total of 94.8 lakh voters will decide the fate of 64 candidates in the six Lok Sabha seats and 383 candidates in the 42 Assembly seats.

Polling is underway for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar Lok Sabha seats, and all the 42 Assembly seats under these Parliamentary segments.