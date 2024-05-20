Voter turnout
Odisha Elections 2024: 6.99% Voter turnout till 9 AM

By Ananya Pattnaik
Bhubaneswar: Odisha witnessed 6.99% voting in the five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly segments under them till 9.00 am on Monday.

According to the information received, Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency witnessed brisk polling at 9.32% till 9.00 am. In addition, 7.62% of polling has been done in the Aska Parliamentary constituency, 5.76% in Bolangir, and 6.79% in Kandhamal.

In addition, it has been reported that 4.89% of polling has been done in the Sundargarh parliamentary constituency by 9.00 am.

