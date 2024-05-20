Odisha Elections 2024: 6.99% Voter turnout till 9 AM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha witnessed 6.99% voting in the five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly segments under them till 9.00 am on Monday.

According to the information received, Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency witnessed brisk polling at 9.32% till 9.00 am. In addition, 7.62% of polling has been done in the Aska Parliamentary constituency, 5.76% in Bolangir, and 6.79% in Kandhamal.

In addition, it has been reported that 4.89% of polling has been done in the Sundargarh parliamentary constituency by 9.00 am.