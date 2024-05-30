Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal has provided crucial details about the electoral process for the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing the media at a presser in Bhubaneswar today, Dhal said that six parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly segments under them will go to polls in the last phase of the election in the state.

Dhal said that 99.61 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in Phase IV of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state on Saturday. Among them, 50.88 lakh are male, while the number of female voters is 48.72 lakh and the number of third-gender voters is 6087. Voting will be held in 10,882 polling centers in the state and 14 booths will be manned by women.

Dhal emphasized the massive scale of the electoral process, with over 70,000 polling staff participating in the election work during this phase.

A total of 460 candidates are in the fray in the Phase IV elections in the state. Among them, 394 candidates will contest Assembly seats, while 66 are in the fray in the six Lok Sabha constituencies.