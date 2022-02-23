Odisha: Election Notification For Civic Bodies Issued

Bhubaneswar: The Housing & Urban Development Department of Odisha issued two separate notifications on Wednesday regarding the election of Mayors and Corporators for three Municipal Corporations, and Chairpersons and Councillors for 107 Municipalities/ NACs.

As per one notification, the term of five years from the date of appointed for the first meeting of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, and Berhampur Municipal Corporation has been completed.

The other notification further stated that the term of five years from the date of appointed for the first meeting has been completed in respect of 103 Municipalities/ NACs. Further, in the meantime, Chandabali NAC, Dhamnagar NAC, Bijepur NAC, and Remuna NAC are newly constituted.

In view of this, it is expedient to hold general election for the purpose of reconstituting the said Municipal Corporations. And to hold general election to the Chairpersons and Councillors for the purpose of reconstituting/ constituting the said 107 Municipalities/NAC.

had recommended the State Government to publish the notifications today calling upon all wards of the said Municipal Corporations to elect Mayors and Corporators and calling upon all the wards in all the 107 Municipal areas, to elect the Chairpersons and Councillors.

In the meantime, the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats and offices of Mayors of the said Municipal Corporations, and the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats except ward No. 4 of Bhadrak Municipality and reservation of the offices of the Chairpersons of the said 107 Municipalities/ NACs, have been completed.

Therefore, as per the SEC’s recommendation, the State Government has called upon all wards in the three Municipal Corporations to elect Mayors and Corporators, and all the wards in the said Municipal areas except ward No. 4 of Bhadrak Municipality to elect the Chairpersons and Councillors.