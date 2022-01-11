Odisha Election Commission Likely To Announce Panchayat Polls Dates Today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the forthcoming Panchayat polls on Tuesday.

Speculation in this regard has been rife following the meeting of State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi with the Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal at the Raj Bhavan to brief him about preparations.

Padhi also reviewed the law and order situation at a high-level meeting with DGP SK Bansal and Home Secretary.