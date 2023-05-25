Odisha Effects OAS Reshuffle; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Thursday effected a reshuffle in OAS cadres transferring as many as 12 officers and assigning them with new roles.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA & PG) Department, Manaswini Sahu, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government. W &CD Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Energy Department.

Similarly, Diganta Routray, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-E0 , Zilla Panshad, Khordha UoT as Additional District Magistrate, Cuttack is now posted as Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep with additional charge of Executive Office, Paradeep Municipality

Bhabesh Kumar Nayak. OAS (SAG). M D Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd , Bhubaneswar is allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department

Tanmaya Kumar Darwan, OAS (SAG). CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Prishad, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Kalahandi

Arati Sahoo, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department with additional charge of Director, State Museum. Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, F & ARD Department

The services of Dinaknshna Kar, OAS (5), Ex-Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Speaker,OLA, Bhubaneswar, now Joined in the GA & PG Department, are hereby placed at the disposal of the Parliamentary Affairs Department for his posting as Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Minister, Finance, Odisha

Jyoti Sankar Sahu. OAS (S) Sub-Collector Kamakhyanagar Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal

Narayan Chandra Nayak, OAS Gr A (SB), Deputy Secretary to Government, W & CD Department is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal

Narendra Nayak OAS Gr A (S). Ex-BDO. Koraput, now joined in the GA & PG Department, is posted as Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Rayagada.

Rakhal Chandra Panda OAS Gr A (SB), Ex-Executive Officer, Baripada Municipality, now joined in the GA & PG Departmen, is posted as Additional Sub Collector Baripada, Mayurbhanj.

Raj Kishore Jena, OAS Gr. A (SB), Deputy Collector, Ganjam UoT LRO, O/o ADM, Bhubaneswar, is now posted as Deputy Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms and conditions.

Alok Kumar Dehury OAS Gr A (SB) Tahasildar, Narasinghpur, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Additional Sub Collector Athagarh, Cuttack.