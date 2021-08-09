Odisha Effects Minor Reshuffle In IAS Cadre, 5 Officers Transferred

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS officers level.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Bhadrak Collector Gyanaranjan Das has been appointed as Director, Panchayati Raj Department while his predecessor Umakanta Tripathy has been transferred to Forest and Environment Department as Additional Secretary.

Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera has been appointed as AYUSH Director.

Saroj Kumar Sethi is posted as Dhenkanal district collector in place of Behera while Trilochan Majhi is appointed as Bhadrak Collector replacing Gyan Ranjan Das.