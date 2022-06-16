Odisha effects major reshuffle in IAS cadre; BMC, CMC, BeMC get new commissioners

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government Thursday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the IAS cadre thus assigning 24 officers with new tasks and responsibilities.

The General Administration & Public Grievance (GA & PG) Department, Government of Odisha has issued a notification to this effect. With the reshuffle, three Municipal Corporations –Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur— got new Commissioners.

According to the notification, 2011-batch IAS officer Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector & DM of Sundargarh with an additional charge of Administrator, RMC, VC, RDA and MD, RSCL, has been appointed as Commissioner of Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack. He is allowed to remain in charge of VC, CDA in addition to his own duties.

Similarly, 2011-batch IAS officer Kulange Vijay Amruta, Collector & DM of Ganjam has been appointed as Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). He is allowed to remain in charge of CEO, BSCL and MD, CRUT in addition to his own duties.

Besides, 2018-batch IAS officer, J Sonal, Sub-Collector, Gunupur, has been appointed as Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

This apart, 2010-batch IAS officer, Sudhansu Mohan Samal, Collector and District Magistrate of Deogarh, has been appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department.

2010-batch IAS officer Dr. Brundha D, Collector & DM of Kandhamal has been appointed as Managing Director, OSMCL. The post of MD, OSMCL is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary to Government provided in the IAS cadre of the State.

2010-batch IAS officer Prem Chandra Chaudhary, State Project Director, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, has been appointed as Director of Agriculture and Food Production, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

2011-batch IAS officer K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Collector & DM of Balasore, has been transferred and appointed as Collector & DM, Khordha.

Meanwhile, OAS(SS) Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Collector & DM, Khordha has been transferred and posted as State Project Director, OAV.

2013-batch IAS officer, Ms Madhusmita Sahoo, Joint Secretary to Government, WR Department has been appointed as Joint Secretary to Govt, Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

2013-batch IAS officer, Dr Gavali Parag Harshad, Collector & DM of Kalahandi, has been appointed as Collector & DM of Sundargarh.

2014-batch IAS officer, Ms. Swadha Dev Singh, Collector & DM of, Nuapada, has been appointed as Collector & DM of Rayagada.

Meanwhile, OAS(SS), Saroj Kumar Mishra, Collector & DM of Rayagada, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department with an additional charge of Home (Protocol) Department.

2015-batch IAS officer, Ms Ananya Das, Commissioner of CMC, has been transferred and appointed as Collector & DM of Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, 2016-batch IAS officer, Dibya Jyoti Parida, Collector & DM of Sambalpur, has been appointed as Collector & DM of Ganjam.

2016-batch IAS officer, Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation has been transferred and appointed as Collector & DM of Bhadrak.

Besides, OAS(SS), Trilochan Majhi, Collector & DM of Bhadrak, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Revenue & DM Department.

2016-batch IAS officer, Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, Project Director of DRDA, Ganjam, has been appointed as Collector & DM of Balasore.

2017-batch IAS officer, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, PD, DRDA, Kalahandi, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Deogarh.

2017-batch IAS officer, Ms P. Anvesha Reddy, PD, DRDA, Mayurbhanj, has been appointed as Collector & DM of Kalahandi.

2017-batch IAS officer Patil Ashish Ishwar, Sub-Collector, Balasore with an additional charge of EO, Balasore Municipality, has been appointed as Collector & DM of Kandhamal.

2017-batch IAS officer, Hema Kanta Say, PD, DRDA, Koraput, has been appointed as Collector & DM of Nuapada.

2018-batch IAS officer, Keerthi Vasan V, Sub-Collector, Berhampur, has been appointed as PD, DRDA, Ganjam.

2018-batch IAS officer, Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, Sub-Collector, Sambalpur, has been appointed as Additional Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

2019-batch IAS officer, Agrawal Akshay Sunil, Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur, has-beens appointed as Under Secretary to Government, GA & PG Department.