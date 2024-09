Odisha government today transferred the Superintendent of Police (SPs) of 23 districts, according to a Home Department notification issued today.

As per the notification, Pinak Mishra, IPS (RR 2011), at present S.P., Puri, is transferred and posted as DCP, Bhubaneswar while Prateek Singh, IPS (RR 2014), at present DCP, Bhubaneswar, is transferred and posted as S.P., Cutback (Rural).

Madkar Sandeep Sampat, IPS (RR 2012), at present S.P., Dhenkanal, is transferred and posted as SP, Bhadrak

Anupama James, IPS (RR 2013), at present S.P., Deogarh is transferred and posted as S.P., Vigilance organization.

Rahul P.R, IPS (RR 2013), at present S.P., Jagatsingpur, is transferred and posted as S.P., Vigilance organization.

Jagmohan Meena, IPS (RR 2013), at present S.P., Ganjam, is transferred and posted as DCP, Cutback.

Loganayagi Divya V, IPS (RR 2013), at present S.P., Cuttack, is transferred and posted as S.P., Vigilance.

Rahul Jain, IPS (RR 2015), at present S.P., Nayagarh, is transferred and posted as S. P., Anugul.

Saravana Vivek M, IPS (RR 2015), at present S.P., Vigilance Organisation, is transferred and posted as S. P., Berhampur.

Vinit Agrawal, IPS (RR 2016), at present S.P., Jajpur, is transferred and posted as S.P., Puri.

Varun Guntupalli, IPS (RR 2016), at present S.P., Bhadark is transferred and posted as S. P., Mayurbhanj.

Sagarika Nath, IPS (RR 2016), at present S.P., Balasore, is transferred and posted as S.P., Khurda.

Swathy S. Kumar, IPS (RR 2017), at present S.P., Gajapati, is transferred and posted as S.P., Rayagada.

Susree, IPS (RR 2018), at present S.P., Mayurbhanj, is transferred and posted as S.P., Nayagarh.

Nitesh Wadhwani, IPS (RR 2018), at present S.P., Malkangiri, is transferred and posted as S.P., Rourkela.

Raj Prasad, IPS (RR 2018), at present S.P., Boudh, is transferred and posted as S.P., Balasore.

Nagtaj Deverakonda, IPS (RR 2018), at present AIG of Police, Hdqrs., is transferred and posted as S.P., Boudh.

Suvendu Kumar Patra, IPS (RR 2019), at present S.P., Kandhamal, is transferred and posted as S.P., Ganjam.

Abhinav Sonkar, IPS (RR 2019), at present S.P., Koraput, is transferred and posted as S.P., Dhenkanal.

Rohit Verma, IPS (RR 2019), at present S.P., Nabarangpur, is transferred and posted as S.P., Koraput.

Yashpratap Shrimal, IPS (RR 2020), at present S.P., Sonepur, is transferred and posted as S.P., Jajpur .

Harisha B.C, IPS (RR 2020), at present S.P., Rayagada, is transferred and posted as S.P., Kandhamal.

Anil Kumar Mishra, OPS, at present Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate BBSR-Cuttack, is transferred and posted as S.P., Deogarh.

Ram Prasad Sahoo, OPS at present attached to State Police Hdqrs, is transferred and posted as S.P., Sonepur.

Bhawani Sankar Udgata, OPS at present Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Dhenkanal iS transferred and posted as S.P., Jagatsinghpur.

Mihir Panda, OPS at present S.P., State Police Hdqrs., in Addl. Charge of SRP, Cuttack is transferred and posted as S.P., Nabarangpur.

Jatindra Kumar Panda, OPS at present Sr. Administrator (Security), Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri is transferred and posted as S.P., Gajapati.

