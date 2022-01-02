Odisha Effects Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In IAS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government made a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the IAS cadre on Sunday.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Raj Kumar Sharma was appointed as additional chief secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department while Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department.

Sethi is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department and Principal Secretary to Government, I & PR Department in addition to his own duties.

Sanjeev Chopra, IAS(RR-1990), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department is appointed as Agriculture Production Commissioner, Odisha. “He is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, A & F.E. Department in addition to his own duties,” a notification by the GA and PG Department stated.

Madhu Sudan Padhi, IAS(RR-1991), Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department with an additional charge of Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Odisha is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department.

Satyabrata Sahu, IAS(RR-1991), Principal Secretary to Government, MS&ME Department with the additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue & D.M. Department.

Ranjana Chopra, IAS(RR-1994), Principal Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M& BCW Department is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, MS&ME Department in addition to her own duties.

Hemant Sharma, IAS(RR-1995), Principal Secretary to Government, Industries Department with an additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, S.D.&T.E. Department and Chairman, IPICOL is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Chairman, IDCO in addition to his own duties.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, IAS(RR-1998), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt., A & F.E. Department is appointed as Officer on Special Duty, G.A. & P.G. Department. The post of Officer on Special Duty, G.A & P.G Department is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government provided in the IAS cadre of the State.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs Department has been allotted additional charge of Women and Chief Development Department.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD, IPICOL, also the Additional Secretary of Industries Department, ED, IDCO and MD, Odisha Film Development Corporation, has been given additional charge of MD, IDCO, the notification added.