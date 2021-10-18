Odisha Effects IAS Reshuffle; Four Bureaucrats Given New Appointments

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadres in which four bureaucrats were given new tasks.

The General Administration & Public Grievances department has issued a notification into this effect today.

As per the notification, 2015-batch IAS officer, Deputy Secretary to Work Dept, has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur following transfer of Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

Meanwhile, OAS (SAG) Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Collector & District Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur, has been transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate of Khordha following transfer of Sanat Kumar Mohanty.

Similarly, OAS (SAG) Sanat Kumar Mohanty, Collector & District Magistrate of Khordha, has been transferred and posted as Director TE & SCERT, Odisha following transfer of Gangadhar Sahoo. Mohanty will also remain in additional charge of State Nodal Officer for Mid Day Meal (MDM) in addition to his own duties.

2010-batch IAS officer, Gangadhar Sahoo, Director TE and SCERT with additional charge of State Nodal Officer for Mid Day Meal (MDM), has been appointed as Director, PG & Ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, GA & PG Dept.