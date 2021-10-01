Odisha Education Minister Writes To J’Khand Govt On Odia Language Issue

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School & Mass Education minister Samir Dash has requested Jharkhand government to take needful action & include Odia language in the curriculum of the Teachers’ Training Course.

In a letter to Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, Dash said that considering the homogeneous cultural heritage and identity of the two states, the Jharkhand government has recognised Odia as second state language.

“Our government is funding about 160 teachers through Utkal Samilani to impart education in Odia in the Odia speaking tracts like Sadheikala, Kharasuan, Singhbhoom and others. Around 35 Odia schools are also running in your state with the patronages of government,” Dash said.

An advertisement published on September 20 by Jharkhand Academic Council has created doubt in the mind of Odia speaking people the state.

In this advertisement, which is meant for primary school teachers’ training, Odia language has been excluded from the 7th paper while languages like Sanskrit, Bengali, Urdu, Ho, Mundari, Sanathali and Kudmali have been included.