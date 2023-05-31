Odisha: ED attaches property worth Rs 66 lakh of tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached property worth Rs 66 lakh of tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

“ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 66 Lakh under PMLA, 2002 in the case of Abhay Kant Pathak, the erstwhile Indian Forest Service (IFoS), 1987 batch Officer, who was working in the erstwhile capacity of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Addl. PCCF), Plan, Programme and Afforestation in the office of the PCCF, Govt. of Odisha, alongwith others for possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income,” informed the ED in a tweet.

Abhay and his son Akash were arrested on 27th of November 2020 on evidence of amassing ill-gotten wealth of more than Rs 20 crore that has been recovered till now.

Later, three cases were registered by Golanthara police in connection with a job fraud allegedly involving the father-son duo. Pathak was making cash deposits of his ill-gotten wealth in his son Akash Pathak’s bank accounts and further helping his son in fraudulently posing as the MD of Tata Motors.

The Odisha government had recommended the Centre for the compulsory retirement of 1987-batch IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak, accused of amassing disproportionate assets worth several crores, terming him ‘very corrupt and high-flying’.