Odisha Economy Peggs At 10.11% In Financial Year 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha Economic Survey Report for the financial year 2021-22 has released on Tuesday, State’s economy registered a sharp recovery.

The real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state has grown at a rate of 10.11 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, as per the report.

According to the reports, Odisha’s growth rate registered progress of 10.1% in 2021-22 in comparison with the nationwide progress charge of 8.8%.

Data shared by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari at the Odisha Assembly revealed that there was a three-fold improvement in State’s per capita revenue within the final 12 years. The state’s per capita income in 2011-12 was 48.499, while in 22021-22, it reached 1.27,383.

The average growth of Odisha’s per capita income over the last ten years (2012-13 to 2021-22) is 10.3 per cent against 9.15 per cent growth rate in the case of India.

Odisha’s per capita income of Rs 48,499 in 2011-12 reached Rs 1,27,383 in 2021-22. While in absolute terms, it is lower than India’s per capita income, the rate at which it is growing implies that it would soon exceed India level.

The state’s per capita income was 76 per cent of the per-capita income of India in 2011-12. Now, it stands at 84.7 per cent in 2021-22.

The industry sector in the state grew at 14.5 per cent followed by the service sector with 7.9 per cent growth rate in 2021-22. The agriculture and allied sector registered a contraction of 3.4 per cent in the year 2021-22 due to drought, unseasonal rain, and cyclone Jawad, the report further said.

Unemployment in the state was recorded as 6.2 per cent in 2019-20 in comparison to 4.8 per cent at India level.

The mining sector, after witnessing a sharp contraction in 2020-21, has bounced back with a real growth of 18 percent during the fiscal 2021-22.