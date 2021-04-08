Odisha: E-Payment of court fees now available

Cuttack: In another major development, the online facility for paying court fees for Orissa High Court and District Courts of the state has been made available with effect from 05.04.2021.

Reportedly, e-Payment of court fees can be made by visiting: https://pay.ecourts.gov.in or https://www.shcilestamp.com

This has been informed through a notification of the High Court.

The procedure for e-payment of court fees can be found at https://orissahighcourt.nic.in/ecourtfees, the notification added.

A facilitation centre for online payment of court fees has been established on the premises of Orissa High Court.