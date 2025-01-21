Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida appealed to women living outside the state to apply for the Subhadra Yojana scheme.

The fourth phase of financial assistance is set to benefit over 20 lakh women, with the deadline for registration being March 31, 2025. The assistance will be released twice a year, on International Women’s Day and Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, the Deputy CM stated “It has come to my notice that many women are currently outside the state and have not yet applied to join the scheme. I urge them to apply soon, and we will ensure that they receive financial assistance.”

Her statements come not long after she had emphasized the need for proper KYC. At least 2 lakh beneficiaries are yet to update their KYC, following which she had urged everyone to complete this process before the roll-out of the fourth phase, slated for late January 2025.

The fourth phase of the Subhadra Yojana is set to benefit over 20 lakh women, with funds to be disbursed soon. Further, Pravati Parida had announced that a specific date for the release of the instalment amount will be declared after an inquiry takes place to account for the number of applicants.