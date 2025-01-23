The State Level Celebrations of the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” Yojana was successfully organized on 22nd January 2025 at the glorious Kalinga Stadium in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department, Government of Odisha.

The event was organized to celebrate the remarkable achievements made in the last decade in the field of protection of the girl child, development of their education, and gender inequality.

1 of 6 - + 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.

At the beginning of the day at 8.30 am, the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Smt. Parvati Parida flagged off the awareness padayatra. She was accompanied by the MLA from Hindol, Smt. Simarani Nayak and other guests. The walk was attended by enthusiastic students and teachers from colleges, universities and other sectors. The padayatra highlighted the importance of empowering girls, protecting their rights and promoting gender equality.

The event was graced by the gracious presence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Smt. Parvati Parida, while others included the MLA of Brahmagiri, Smt. Upasana Mohapatra, IG of Police, Smt. Saini S. UNICEF Chief Field Officer, Mr William Hanlon Jr., Divisional Director, Monisha Banerjee, Former Administrative Secretary, Mr N. C. Jyoti Ranjan Nayak, senior officers of the department and students. Their presence reflected the development drive to ensure equal opportunities for girls and women across the state.

The Divisional Director, Smt. Monisha Banerjee delivered the welcome speech at the function. The MLA of Bramhagiri, Upasana Mohapatra, in her motivational speech, urged the participants to utilize the opportunity by emphasizing the education and empowerment of girls. The Deputy Chief Minister, in her speech, highlighted the progress made in the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” program and the commitment and various steps taken by the Odisha Government towards the education and safety of girls. He emphasized the Subhadra and Advika Yojanas of the government for women’s empowerment, which has brought about a significant change in the situation of women in society.

A pledge ceremony was held on this occasion and the participants pledged to prioritize the rights of the girl child in every sphere of their lives and promote gender equality. After that, a signature campaign was organized. The Divisional Former Administrative Secretary Shri. N. C. Jyoti Ranjan Nayak proposed the vote of thanks. Finally, an interesting cultural program like dance and music was organized by girls from various childcare institutions and other groups which enthralled the audience.