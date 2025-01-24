A 57-member delegation from Government of Odisha led by the Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo headed for a five-day training at Sahyadri Farms, Nashik, Maharashtra. It comprises representatives of farmer producer groups from five teams viz. Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Food Production, Horticulture, Mission Shakti and others.

Addressing the trainees, Dy CM Singhdeo said, “The knowledge that you will get from here, should be implemented in Odisha. Join hands for further strengthening Odisha’s agrarian economy. In the coming days, training will also be imparted to other farmer producer groups and farmers from Odisha.” Agriculture entrepreneurs from other states should also come to Odisha and invest in Odisha, he added.

During the field visit of the representatives, Shri Vilas Shinde, CMD, Sahyadri Farms and Programme Coordinator gave details about Agri Voltaic Project, Spray Drying Unit, Farmers Facilitation Centre, Testing Lab, DISQ, Grape Farm, Solar Dryer, Algae Production Unit (from wastewater), Grape Pack House and Cold Storage, Post Harvest Facilities of the Farm like Fruit ripening and Aseptic Pokes, Frozen and Freeze Drying Unit, FMCG Processing Unit, Training Centre, Cashew Processing Unit, Bio Gas Unit, Sam Agri Pomegranate Processing Unit etc. The Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Manikrao Kokate also came and addressed the trainees. The entire cost of the training is being borne by the Government of Odisha.

Among others, Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Director Agriculture Prem Chandra Chaudhary and Director Horticulture Nikhil Pawan Kalyan were present on the occasion.