Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Climate Resilience Cell’ (CRC) at Krushi Bhawan. The event marks a key step towards enhancing the state’s efforts in building climate-resilient agriculture in the state.

The CRC of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment (DAFE) has been constituted for the implementation and monitoring of the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC).

DAFE in collaboration with international institutional partners wishes to create a carbon-sensitive policy framework for collaborative research, policy analytics, institutional capacity building and policy engagement and outreach in the backdrop of climate change in Odisha. The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and The Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) comprise the main knowledge partners.

Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo emphasized the critical need for adopting climate-resilient agricultural practices in the current scenario.

“To ensure sustainable production and food and nutrition security for all, it is imperative that we move towards climate-resilient practices. IFPRI and CSTEP have been roped in to work closely with the Department and support the CRC in implementing sustainable agricultural food systems, building capacity, and advocating for effective policies, Green House Gases (GHG) emission reduction and efficient irrigation techniques and support in institutional capacity building for sustaining the climate-smart practices in future ” said Singh Deo.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary, DAFE said, there is a unique opportunity for us to meet the larger carbon goals collectively while keeping farmers’ and citizens’ lives and livelihoods protected.

“This is a demanding task for which the government is fully committed. This center defines our collaboration and understanding of multipronged efforts with policies, and programs from all domains for meeting the sustainable food system goals. This initiative shall be funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation without any financial implication to the State Government,” Padhee expressed.

Dr. Shahidur Rashid, Director for South Asia at IFPRI, expressed his commitment and enthusiasm for the partnership, stating “IFPRI is glad to support DAFE’s endeavours by bringing its globally recognized expertise in agriculture, climate, and natural resource resilience-related policy research. We aim to help build capacities, introduce innovations, and foster sustainable practices through our network of global centres of excellence, which we will engage with Odisha’s initiatives.”

The event was attended by several key dignitaries, including Dr Prem Kumar Jha, Director, Environment-cum-Special Secretary of Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Director of Agriculture, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Director of Horticulture, Shubhranshu Mishra, Additional Secretary, DAFE and Dr Mamata Pradhan, Research Coordinator from IFPRI. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort to advance Odisha’s agricultural resilience and sustainability.

The establishment of the Climate Resilience Cell marks a significant milestone in Odisha’s efforts to combat climate change’s impact on agriculture through adaptation and mitigation. By focusing on climate adaptations, sustainable practices, and inclusive growth, the CRC will surely enhance the resilience of Odisha’s agricultural systems, safeguard livelihoods, and contribute to the state’s economic development.