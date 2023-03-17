Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangh strike in its third day; To continue

Bhubaneswar: The indefinite strike by the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangh to press for its 10-point charter of demand entered its third day on Friday despite the state government’s assurance to resolve their issues within three months. Approximately five lakh members of the Mahasangh took to the streets across the state.

The Association released video confirming continuation of the agitation. “Our association is not happy with Chief Secy’s written assurance. Our agitation to continue until govt makes an announcement,” said outfit president Prasanta Muduli.

Members of the Mahasangh continued with their protests and pickets at important points along the state and national highways passing through Odisha on Friday. The agitating members of the Mahasang also blocked roads at some important junctions disrupting normal vehicular movement. According to reports, some members of the Mahasangh spent the night on the national highway as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks and oil tanker trucks were seen stranded at various locations along the state and national highways in Odisha even on Friday, disrupting supplies of fuel and other essential commodities.